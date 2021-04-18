Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $416,000 Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,112,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,887,000 after acquiring an additional 81,641 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,004,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of FXI opened at $46.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.51. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.06 and a one year high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.