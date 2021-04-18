Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $202,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 68.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.27.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $257.13 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $171.28 and a one year high of $257.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

