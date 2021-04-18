Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,119 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,514,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,971,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,983,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,066,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,762,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.93.

