Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 64.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,985 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $686,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Prologis by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,872,829,000 after buying an additional 1,771,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,595,521,000 after buying an additional 1,640,816 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Prologis by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,404,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,594,000 after buying an additional 1,103,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Prologis by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,531,000 after buying an additional 1,090,725 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $112.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.03. The company has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.12 and a 1 year high of $112.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.13%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.15.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

