Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $153.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.26. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $116.54 and a 1 year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.