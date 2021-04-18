Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 591 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $924.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.92.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $817.84 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $444.84 and a one year high of $827.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $740.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $698.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

