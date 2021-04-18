Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 1,771 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 140.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Valero Energy by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.07. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,415.86, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLO. Raymond James raised shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

