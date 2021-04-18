Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Up 36.8% in March

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,015,700 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the March 15th total of 742,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

OTCMKTS:GLCNF traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,493. Glencore has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25.

Get Glencore alerts:

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.