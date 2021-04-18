Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Up 36.8% in March

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,015,700 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the March 15th total of 742,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.
OTCMKTS:GLCNF traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,493. Glencore has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25.
About Glencore
