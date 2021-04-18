Gleason Group Inc. Has $804,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Gleason Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $233.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.44. The stock has a market cap of $127.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.57.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

