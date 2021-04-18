GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 0.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 651,779 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $23,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth $508,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth $831,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 253.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,185 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 43,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.71. The company had a trading volume of 256,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,090,994. The stock has a market cap of $101.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.54. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $43.18.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

