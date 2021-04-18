Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.33

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.33 and traded as high as C$0.48. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 8,667 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.33. The firm has a market cap of C$67.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.71 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Lawson Scott acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$820,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,455,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,006,919.

Glacier Media Company Profile

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.

