Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises approximately 2.9% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. owned 0.05% of Ecolab worth $31,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $325,095,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 804.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,424,000 after purchasing an additional 552,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,476,000 after purchasing an additional 463,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,784,000 after purchasing an additional 361,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 880,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,445,000 after purchasing an additional 340,782 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $223.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.39. The company has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.56 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

