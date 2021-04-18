Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Has $521,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $383.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $250.00 and a fifty-two week high of $382.54.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

