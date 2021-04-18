Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Has $327,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 138,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $170,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 156,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,632,000 after acquiring an additional 16,318 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.32.

NYSE:UPS opened at $179.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $155.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $180.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

