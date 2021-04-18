Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 14,215 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 3.8% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $42,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $20,699,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,460,881 shares of company stock valued at $407,570,508 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $306.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.88. The company has a market cap of $871.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.34 and a 52-week high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

