Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Boosts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 194,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 3.3% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $36,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $191.93 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.40.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.46.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

