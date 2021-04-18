Gill Capital Partners LLC Invests $365,000 in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 36.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $11.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%.

In other news, Director David J. Vitale bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

