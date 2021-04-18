Gill Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,017,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,702,000 after buying an additional 365,896 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,143,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 1,118.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 92,369 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $849,000.

FRA stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

