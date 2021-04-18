Gill Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,930.88.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,399.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,256.38 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,132.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,187.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

