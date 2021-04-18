Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 787 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $230.76. 10,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,431. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $139.33 and a 1-year high of $230.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

