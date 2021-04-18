Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 4,806 Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Finance Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,630,000 after buying an additional 649,083 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in American Finance Trust by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,533,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after buying an additional 306,964 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in American Finance Trust by 612.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 247,128 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFIN stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.37. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 85.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AFIN shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

