Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 410 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 110,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after buying an additional 13,456 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

VDC traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,333. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.11. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $142.36 and a 12 month high of $181.41.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

