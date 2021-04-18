Gilbert & Cook Inc. Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 20.3% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $103,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $418.28. The stock had a trading volume of 99,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,275. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $395.99 and a 200-day moving average of $373.29. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $272.92 and a 12-month high of $417.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

