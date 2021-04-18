Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 61,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNF opened at $44.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNF. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $3,108,212.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at $14,169,407.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,055 shares of company stock worth $19,703,475 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

