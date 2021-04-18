Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $280,000 Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,438,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,588,000 after acquiring an additional 190,613 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $222,862,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,939,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,630,000 after buying an additional 246,793 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,792,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,216,000 after buying an additional 118,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $155,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QSR. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

In other news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $7,749,114.61. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,635,305.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,028.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $66.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $68.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.94%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

