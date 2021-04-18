Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys Shares of 3,300 Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Workiva by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,177,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,882,000 after buying an additional 802,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,844,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Workiva by 1,223.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,931,000 after buying an additional 312,094 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,065,000. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,033,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,670,000 after buying an additional 196,813 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $97.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.62 and a 12 month high of $114.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The business had revenue of $93.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.50 million. Analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,994,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,413. Company insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

WK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

