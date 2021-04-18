Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys 206 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.45. The stock had a trading volume of 21,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,025. The company has a market cap of $172.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $151.37 and a 52 week high of $248.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.58 and a 200 day moving average of $227.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

