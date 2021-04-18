Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 73 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

SPOT stock opened at $292.02 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $136.03 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.62. The stock has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of -68.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.25.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.