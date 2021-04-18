Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the March 15th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNTX. B. Riley raised their price objective on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,638.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $498,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,933.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,307 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Gentex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $36.03. 1,463,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,052. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.29. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. Gentex’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

