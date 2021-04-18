Genesis Shards Price Up 8.3% Over Last Day (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $16.64 million and $2.28 million worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Genesis Shards has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00002507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00065637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.64 or 0.00278560 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004327 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00026194 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.91 or 0.00708754 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,905.00 or 0.99548013 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $468.07 or 0.00848651 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 218,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

