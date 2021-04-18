Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GBIO shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 43,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $1,085,528.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 23,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $623,019.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,178,672 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 4th quarter worth $563,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,086,000 after acquiring an additional 252,436 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,590,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GBIO traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.30. The company had a trading volume of 498,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,156. Generation Bio has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $55.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generation Bio will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.