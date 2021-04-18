Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.60.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GBIO shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.
In related news, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 43,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $1,085,528.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 23,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $623,019.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,178,672 in the last three months.
Shares of NASDAQ GBIO traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.30. The company had a trading volume of 498,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,156. Generation Bio has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $55.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71.
Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generation Bio will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.
About Generation Bio
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
