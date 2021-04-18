General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. General Mills posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

In other General Mills news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $699,951.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,199 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,532 shares of company stock worth $3,821,346. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in General Mills by 3.6% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 543,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,732 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of General Mills by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.30. 9,941,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,852,596. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average is $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. General Mills has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

