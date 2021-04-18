Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Shares Sold by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Gencor Industries worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gencor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

In other Gencor Industries news, CFO Eric E. Mellen sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $37,656.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Sharp sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $86,880.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,350 shares of company stock worth $168,557. 29.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GENC stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.58. The company had a trading volume of 25,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,028. The company has a market capitalization of $183.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.68. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 3.47%.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC).

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.