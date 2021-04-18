GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of GATX worth $8,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GATX by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GATX by 6.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in GATX by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GATX in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000.

NYSE:GATX opened at $95.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $51.30 and a 12-month high of $101.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.04.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 36.30%.

GATX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

In other news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $2,843,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,945,543.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $223,425.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,506.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,947 shares of company stock worth $5,421,845 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

