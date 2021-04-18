Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,112,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,998 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.8% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $169,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 29,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 705,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.23.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $153.30 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $161.69. The stock has a market cap of $464.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

