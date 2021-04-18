Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,059 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 0.8% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $73,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its stake in Netflix by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 468 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 28.5% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,309 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 8.4% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,850,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Capital Management increased its holdings in Netflix by 935.5% during the 1st quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 4,525 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.45.

In related news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $546.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $242.06 billion, a PE ratio of 88.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $527.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.00. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $393.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

