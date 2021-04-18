Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 55 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $27,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.28.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $196.93 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $194.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,942,976.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $313,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,810 shares of company stock worth $19,453,297. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

