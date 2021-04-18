Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 4,014 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $17,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 435,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,716,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Argus upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.05.

Shares of LYB opened at $107.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $112.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.06.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

