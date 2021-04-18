Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $16,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRB Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $157.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.25 and a 200-day moving average of $132.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $156.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.74.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

