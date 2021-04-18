Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $37,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Argus lifted their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.24.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $375.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.65. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $379.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

