Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $9.39 Million Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of Lamb Weston worth $9,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 66.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at about $868,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 48.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Lamb Weston by 51.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 27,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at about $3,252,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LW stock opened at $80.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.82. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The business had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LW has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

