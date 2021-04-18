Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $48.45 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,665 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 68,781 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $48,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $1,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $231.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.15 and its 200 day moving average is $232.61. The firm has a market cap of $213.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $1,149,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,178,019.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,330 shares of company stock worth $17,473,914 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

