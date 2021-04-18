Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $18.61 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,214 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of Carrier Global worth $18,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186,449 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,257,000 after acquiring an additional 402,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,387,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,784,000 after acquiring an additional 249,571 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.87. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $43.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

