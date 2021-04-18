Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 210,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $7,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CUBE. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,029,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $63,712,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,404,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,918 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,109,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,952,000 after buying an additional 1,061,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 386.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 816,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,370,000 after buying an additional 648,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

NYSE CUBE opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average is $35.00. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $40.68.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist raised their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.78.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,824,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.