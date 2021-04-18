Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $10,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

NYSE:CCK opened at $109.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $108.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Crown declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

