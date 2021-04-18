Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 623,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,743 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $33,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.53 million, a P/E ratio of -45.21, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.92.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.