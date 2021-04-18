Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 19 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,337,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 59,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,063,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 target price (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,280.05.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,292.83. 23,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,068. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,209.71 and a twelve month high of $2,306.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,105.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,853.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

