FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Wendy’s Company Boosted by Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Wendy’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.66.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Shares of WEN opened at $22.47 on Friday. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.77. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,453.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,271,000 after buying an additional 1,696,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $32,083,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 264.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,645,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,915,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 2,832.3% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 879,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,283,000 after purchasing an additional 849,693 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.