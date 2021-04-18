FY2021 EPS Estimates for Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Cut by Analyst

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, April 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.34.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Calibre Mining to an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Calibre Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.13.

TSE:CXB opened at C$1.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$657.63 million and a PE ratio of 8.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.01. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.86 and a 52 week high of C$2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$103.85 million for the quarter.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

