FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSE:SCR) Issued By Cormark

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSE:SCR) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Score Media and Gaming in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.00). Cormark also issued estimates for Score Media and Gaming’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.54 million for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SCR. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Score Media and Gaming from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Score Media and Gaming from C$1.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of SCR opened at C$24.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -17.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.75. Score Media and Gaming has a fifty-two week low of C$3.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.85.

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

